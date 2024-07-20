Cracks in O2C pull down Reliance Industries Ltd Q1 PAT

NEW DELHI: Impacted by the underperformance of its mainstay oil to chemical (O2C) business, India’s most valued company - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) - on Friday reported a 5% decline in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners) at Rs 15,138 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25). This is lower than the street’s expectations as analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 16,287 crore, according to LSEG data.

RIL had reported a PAT of Rs 16,011 crore in the June quarter of the last focal (Q1FY24). Sequentially, the decline in the bottomline was steeper as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate had reported a profit of Rs 18,951 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY24). However, RIL’s revenue from operations increased by over 11% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.36 lakh crore in June ending quarter.

“The deep integration and flexibility built into our O2C business model helped mitigate the impact of challenging operating environment. The business was impacted by lower fuel cracks with tepid global demand and ramp-up of new refineries,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL.