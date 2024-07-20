Government may simplify TDC/TCS framework in Union Budget 2024

NEW DELHI: The government may announce major reforms in the existing tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) framework, as these are overly complex and burdensome for taxpayers, sources told TNIE.

Currently, the TDS regime encompasses 40 provisions, with rates that range from a 0.1% to a staggering 40%, leading to confusion and compliance challenges for businesses. “Current TDS/TCS structure is complex. The government wants to simplify it and bring relief to the taxpayers,” the source said.

As per experts, the current structure, with its varying rates and overlapping provisions, not only complicates compliance but also results in cash flow blockages for industries. The additional burden of interest on refunds further adds to the financial strain on businesses, as they navigate the intricate set of rules and regulations.

Experts suggest consolidating multitude of rates into just two or three would enhance clarity and ease of compliance. For example, the differentiation between fees for technical services (2%) and fees for professional services (10%) remains ambiguous, further complicating compliance.

There are currently 33 sections dealing with various payments to residents, each with different TDS rates. The organisation noted that this inconsistency creates confusion among taxpayers and leads to disputes regarding payment classifications.

