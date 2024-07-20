Yes Bank's net profit soars 47 per cent to Rs 502 crore on lower provisions

MUMBAI: Mid-sized private sector lender Yes Bank, rescued by an RBI-led package in March 2020, has reported a robust 47 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 502 crore in the June quarter on improved asset quality which has seen its bad loan pile halving.

The net NPAs halved to 0.5 per cent in the reporting quarter from 1 per cent a year ago. At the same time, gross NPAs declined marginally to 1.7 per cent from 2 per cent which led to the bank making lesser provisions for loans, which plunged by 41.2 per cent, Prashant Kumar, the managing director of the city-based lender told reporters.

He also expressed hope that slippages will come down further from the forthcoming quarters.