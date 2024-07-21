India's manufacturing sector sees more jobs: Indeed report

India's manufacturing sector is apparently showing a growth momentum, reflecting an expansion in job opportunities. According to the latest data from Indeed, the leading global hiring and matching platform, there are more job opportunities in the sector and it is looking for new skills.

“The Indian manufacturing sector is on an upswing. As India strives to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, the sector presents a wealth of opportunities for both businesses and job seekers,” says Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed.

Between June 2022 and June 2024, the manufacturing industry in India grew by an impressive 40%. According to a 2024 report by IBEF, the growth is fueled by several factors -- increased domestic consumption, government initiatives, a surge in global investments, and enhanced global demand for Indian-manufactured goods, the report claimed .

The growth trajectory has not only strengthened the industrial landscape but has also catalyzed a rise in job creation, offering promising prospects for job seekers nationwide, the report said.

The Indeed data showed that certain roles within the manufacturing sector are experiencing explosive growth. For instance, CNC operators have seen a staggering 160% increase in job openings; Production supervisors are close behind with a 155% rise, and machine operators are at a 119% boost. These roles are rapidly gaining prominence, reflecting the sector’s modernisation and increasing need for specialised skills.

The report highlighted that the skills landscape is also evolving in tandem with the manufacturing sector’s growth. Communication skills are now at the forefront, required in 17% of jobs. CNC skills follow at 10%, with manufacturing skills at 9%, English proficiency at 8%, and CNC programming at 6%. For job seekers equipped with these skills, the manufacturing sector presents a wealth of opportunities.