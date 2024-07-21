Jindal Group probe against senior executive

NEW DELHI: A Jindal Group company has sent a senior executive, who is facing allegations of molestation by a female flight passenger, on administrative leave and a third-party probe has been started to probe the matter.

“We are concerned about the recent allegations involving a senior executive in our company. We recognize the gravity of the situation and are committed to addressing it with utmost seriousness, care, integrity, and urgency,” Vulcan Green Steel said in a statement.

Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) is the steel arm of Vulcan Green, which is part of the Naveen Jindal-led Group of companies. In line with the company’s policy, and to ensure a fair and independent review, the executive has been placed on administrative leave. To maintain impartiality, the company said it is appointing an independent, credible third party to lead the investigation. On Friday, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to probe allegations of molestation against the CEO of one of the group companies levelled by a female passenger onboard a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, saying his group has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.