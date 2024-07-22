Budget 2024: Government to make new tax regime more lucrative

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to make the new tax regime more lucrative by extending the exemption slab from R3 lakh to R 4 lakh, sources told TNIE. In addition to this, current standard deduction of R50,000 may be increased to R75,000.

“The government may move towards a ‘Single Hybrid Tax Regime’ as the new taxpayers are already in the new tax regime. It is expected that the exemption slab in the new regime may be extended from the present R3 lakh to R4 lakh at least,” a top source said.

“Standard deduction for salaried taxpayers may be increased. Standard deduction was introduced in 2019 and now it is expected that it should increase to at least R75000,” he added. Established taxpayers with incomes exceeding R15 lakh continue to favour the old tax regime.