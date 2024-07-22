Crypto exchange WazirX offers $23 mn bounty to help recover stolen assets

BENGALURU: Crypto exchange WazirX on Sunday announced the launch of a comprehensive bounty program to recover the stolen funds. This is in response to the cyber attack, which occurred on July 18, 2024. The attack resulted in a staggering $230 million being stolen from the WazirX multisig Ethereum Wallet.

It said participants are invited to track and provide actionable intelligence that leads to the freezing of the stolen funds.

For successful intelligence that facilitates freezing of the stolen amount, rewards of up to $10,000 worth of USDT will be disbursed. Collaboration with WazirX is essential if participants cannot freeze the funds themselves. WazirX also said that ethical hackers and experts are encouraged to assist in the recovery process.

WazirX also invited white hat hackers, blockchain forensics experts, and cybersecurity professionals from around the world to join this mission. “This collaborative effort presents a unique opportunity to showcase skills on a global stage while contributing to the security and integrity of the crypto ecosystem,” it said in a blog post. The bounty program will be active for three months.

“Our foremost goal is to recover the stolen funds. This bounty program is designed to tap into the expertise of the community to achieve this critical objective. We remain committed to transparency and collaboration, reinforcing our dedication to a secure and resilient digital finance ecosystem,” said Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX.

Earlier on X he said that the WazirX hack was not due to a phishing link and that three signatures of the exchange from three different devices that each use different hardware wallets were used.