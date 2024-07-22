Flexi Cap Funds under the Scanner

Having initiated a discussion on how the sub-category of Flexi-Cap Funds came into being well after the initial categorisation of Equity Mutual Funds by SEBI, their characteristics and points of differentiation with Multi-cap Funds, in this column, we shall cast a glance at some of the funds on offer in this category for investors and how they have performed over time frames of 3 and 5 years.

These Flexi-Cap funds that we have randomly selected to place under the spotlight include Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Flexi Cap Fund, Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, DSP Flexi Cap Fund and SBI Flexi Cap Fund.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of R71,700 crore. It holds 71% in Equity, 14%Overseas Securities, 4 % in Debt instruments and has a Cash Holding of 11%.

Its primary portfolio holdings are in the Banks, Computer Software and Power industries. This fund has delivered CAGR returns of 19.61% over 3 years and 25.2% over 5 years.

Kotak Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of R51,094 crore. It holds 99.4% in Equity, 0.1% in Debt instruments and has a Cash Holding of 0.5 %. Its primary portfolio holdings are in the Banks, Cement and Cement Products and IT-Software industries.

This fund has delivered CAGR returns of 18.85% over 3 years and 18.45% over 5 years.