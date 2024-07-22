Union Budget 2024: Paving the way for GST 2.0 and beyond

The overall expectations from the inaugural budget of the new government, on their third consecutive term, is high. It is expected that this Budget could unveil initiatives aimed at driving key sectoral growth, building infrastructure to the last mile and encouraging new age technology manufacturing.

In the pre-GST era, Union Budget announcements led to key amendments in central indirect tax laws. However, with the implementation of GST, amendments to GST laws are now channeled through GST Council decisions. This shift has diminished the Union Budget's role to making limited announcements largely tied to the implementation of GST Council’s recommendations.

As a result, the 53rd GST Council meeting, that was convened a month before the scheduled Union Budget, made several beneficial recommendations for taxpayers and businesses. Most recommendations have already been implemented through amendments in rules and issuance of circulars, leaving those for which appropriate legislative changes are required, through the Parliament and the state legislature. Accordingly, one can anticipate that announcements in the upcoming Union Budget would be around implementing these legislative changes which include –

Amnesty scheme for ongoing disputes by waiver of interest and penalties for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020, subject to payment of full tax amount by March 2025;

Reduction in pre-deposits amounts for filing GST appeals before Appellate Authority and Appellate Tribunal;

Common time limit for proceedings against both bona fide non-compliances and fraudulent tax evaders;

Sunset date for profiteering complaints; and

Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to be outside the levy of GST.