Shadow Budget: Here are the income and expenditure estimates that today's India deserves

It's a truth universally acknowledged, to paraphrase Jane Austen, that a treasury in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a Finance Minister who spends. Wisely, that is.

The BJP may not have been as fortunate at the recent electoral hustings, but the luck of the devil did grace the nation's finances via higher dividend from the RBI and buoyant revenue collections. There won't be a no-claims bonus, like in a health insurance policy, if you don't spend the riches, and so naturally, the treasury is under pressure to do something for everyone.

Such a spending binge will not only restore the government's lost political ground, but importantly, address underlying problems like household stress, youth unemployment and rural distress, which the opposition claims as issues destined for the shelf.

As they say, money makes many things, and so we at The New Indian Express are back to the annual exercise of exploring any better, alternative ways of allocating our resources.