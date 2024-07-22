What you can expect on personal taxation in the Union Budget

Taxpayers keenly await the upcoming Union Budget July 23, 2024. Recent years have seen significant changes, notably the implementation of the new tax regime as the default option for taxpayers, introduction of AIS to streamline compliances, and simplified tax return filing. There is a need to spur consumption – measures to alleviate the personal tax burden and to further simplify the personal tax experience can help achieve this objective.

More reasons to opt for new tax regime

At present, taxpayers can choose between two tax regimes when filing returns. Notably, individuals earning from business or profession elect their preferred regime once. The new regime offers benefits like increased rebate allowance, improved slab rates, and reduced surcharge for income above Rs 5 crores.

However, the old system remains favoured for various reasons. It provides higher deductions from salaries, including allowances like house rent, leave travel, and professional development, along with deductions under chapter VI-A (80C, 80D, 80G, etc.) and loss from house property. Moreover, there are additional exemptions for voluntary contributions to NPS.

The government is focused on increasing the attractiveness of the new tax regime – the upcoming Budget may take steps in this direction. This may involve raising the basic income exemption limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and applying the 30% tax rate on income above Rs 25 lakh (compared to the current RS 15 Lakh limit). Standard deduction can be enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, deduction for interest payments on loan taken for purchase of house property can be introduced with a limit of Rs 3,00,000.

These changes will make the new tax regime more popular amongst the individuals. Significant changes to the old tax regime are not expected.

Revisit the HRA exemption limits

The discrepancy between metro cities as defined in the Indian constitution and the Income Tax Act needs to be resolved. Currently, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad are classified as non-metro cities under the Income Tax Act with HRA exemption at 40% (versus 50% for metro cities) – however the Indian constitution recognises these cities as metro cities.

There is hope that this budget will bring about the much-needed alignment between metro and certain non-metro cities.