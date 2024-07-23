15% cut in custom duty for mobile phones, Mobile Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), mobile chargers

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional reduction in basic customs duty (BCD) rates on several mobile phone components during her presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25.

The minister proposed a 15% cut in BCD for mobile phones, Mobile Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), and mobile chargers. The minister, while highlighting the maturity of the Indian mobile industry, noted a 100% increase in production and exports over the last six years.

This move is aimed at further boosting India's share in the global mobile market.

“With a three-fold increase in domestic production and an almost 100% jump in exports in the last six years, the Indian mobile industry has matured. In the interest of consumers, I propose to reduce the BCD on mobile phones, Mobile PCBA and mobile chargers by 15%,” the FM said.

The Economic Survey released a day earlier, mentioned that India exported 31% of its total smartphones manufactured in the country to various countries in FY24. India has become the world's sixth-largest smartphone exporter in 2022, up from the 23rd position in 2014.

Exports now drive growth in the sector, with a 42.2% increase in FY24 enabling smartphones to rank among India's top five export items within six-digit HS product categories.