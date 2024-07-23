Andhra Pradesh, Bihar come in for special attention in the budget

Key allies Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, and Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who are holding the National Democratic Alliance government together got special attention in the Budget speech on Tuesday.

Financial support from the Centre was a key demand from both leaders ahead of the formation of the Modi 3.0 government.

In the budget, Rs 26000 crore was set aside for Bihar while Andhra Pradesh was promised Rs 15000 crore in the current Financial Year for building Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh as envisioned by Chandrababu Naidu.

Bihar will be put on a faster lane with many road projects getting the nod.

"We will support the development of an industrial node at Gaya in Bihar. It will catalyse the development of the eastern region. We will also support the development of road connectivity projects- Patna-Purnea expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur highway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbhanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga in Buxar for Rs 26,000 crores," Sitharaman said in her speech.

She also spoke of setting up airports, medical colleges and sports infra in Bihar.