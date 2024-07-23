Business

Budget 2024: Centre proposes Rs 26,000 crore for road projects in Bihar

The Centre will also formulate plan 'Purvodaya' for the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar.

In her Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies.

The government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar, she said.

The Centre will also formulate plan 'Purvodaya' for the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman further said the government will support industrial corridor for development in the eastern region.

The finance minister also said the government will provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount.

Budget 2024 LIVE: Internship for 1 crore youth in 500 top companies; MUDRA loan limit doubled to Rs 20 lakh
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
budget 2024
road projects in bihar

