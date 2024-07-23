Budget 2024: Centre to arrange Rs 15,000 crore for development of capital city of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced Rs 15,000 crore financial support for the construction of Amaravati, the Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Finance Minister (FM) also said the Centre is committed to the completion of the Polavaram Project.

“We are recognising the State's need for a capital. We will facilitate financial support. Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged. We will provide an additional amount in future years,” Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2024.

She further added that the Centre is committed to the completion of the Polavaram Project, the lifeline of farmers, as per the AP Reorganisation Act.