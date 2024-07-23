Budget 2024: Government announces National Cooperation Policy for country's development

NEW DELHI: The government will introduce a National Cooperation Policy aimed at the overall development of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday while presenting the Budget for 2024-25.

In her address, the Finance Minister outlined several key initiatives. The Centre will promote digital public infrastructure for agriculture in partnership with states, and the Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card will be introduced in five states. Additionally, the government will strengthen the production, storage, and marketing of pulses, aiming to fast-track the growth of the rural economy and create employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the policy will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing, enhancing the sector's potential and supporting rural livelihoods.