Budget 2024: Nuclear energy will form crucial part of Viksit Bharat's energy mix: Finance Minister

The R&D funding announced in the interim budget will be made available for this sector.
Image used for representative purposes only.
PTI

NEW DELHI: Nuclear energy is expected to form a crucial part of the energy mix of Viksit Bharat, the government said on Tuesday, and added that it will partner with private firms to develop small and modular nuclear reactors and conduct research on newer technologies.

The R&D funding announced in the interim budget will be made available for this sector also, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

"Nuclear energy is expected to form a very significant part of the energy mix of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

“Towards that pursuit, our government will partner with private firms for setting up of Bharat Small Reactors, conduct research and development on Bharat Small Modular Reactor and newer technologies for nuclear energy," the Finance Minister added.

Budget 2024 LIVE: Internship for 1 crore youth in 500 top companies; MUDRA loan limit doubled to Rs 20 lakh
