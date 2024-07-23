Budget 2024: Nuclear energy will form crucial part of Viksit Bharat's energy mix: Finance Minister

NEW DELHI: Nuclear energy is expected to form a crucial part of the energy mix of Viksit Bharat, the government said on Tuesday, and added that it will partner with private firms to develop small and modular nuclear reactors and conduct research on newer technologies.

The R&D funding announced in the interim budget will be made available for this sector also, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

"Nuclear energy is expected to form a very significant part of the energy mix of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

“Towards that pursuit, our government will partner with private firms for setting up of Bharat Small Reactors, conduct research and development on Bharat Small Modular Reactor and newer technologies for nuclear energy," the Finance Minister added.