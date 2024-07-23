Budget 2024: Space economy to get a boost with venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1,000 crore fund to boost the country's space economy.

"With our continued emphasis on expanding the space economy by 5 times in the next 10 years, a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore will be set up," she announced in her budget speech.

Start-ups in the space sector say this will help entrepreneurs and will boost the growth of the sector.

Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, which has been investing in space start-ups, said, “The Indian space economy has the potential to reach USD 44 billion in the next 10 years from the current USD 8.4 billion, expanding India’s share of the global space economy by 4 times from current 2 per cent to 8 per cent. We strongly believe that a Rs 1000 crore fund for space start-ups and space economy will catalyse India's dominance in the global space market.”