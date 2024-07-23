Quick Take: An all-is-well, we-don't-have-to-do-anything-significant-to-speed-up-growth budget

The ideas and schemes announced in the budget are consistent with the analysis that the economic survey had provided us on Monday.

Consequently, the message is – all is well, and we do not have to do anything significantly to accelerate growth or solve problems that households and businesses face, particularly lower and middle-income households and MSMEs.

As for MSMEs, the belief is that credit will solve all their problems. And for households, the argument seems to be that Rs 30,000 crores relief will help accelerate consumption as well as savings.

Employment Linked Incentive schemes will help people and employers only if the employers need that many people to be employed. If the private consumption expenditure continues to grow at low rates and private sector capital expenditure does not grow as expected, the country will not need the estimated number of workers, i.e., 210 lakhs. Economic survey mentions that we do not need more than eighty lakh jobs per year in any case.