Economic Survey fails to find solutions to jobs and India's other complex problems

MSMEs get a new name

We now know that the MSMEs have been suffering for a long time, on account of our policy choices. They have received a new name, i.e., Mittelstand and it states that "deregulation is a vital contribution" for them to expand. While mentioning that the responsibility for action is at the state or local government level, the Mittelstands gain from bullet train and semi-conduction projects.

Solutions for Agriculture and Food Management

As for the farming community, the survey recognises the contribution that the sector makes to the Indian economy and identifies the problems the community faces in raising productivity and thereby their earnings. It outlines access to credit and high-quality inputs, crop diversification, cooperatives and FPOs, digitalisation, the role of financial derivates, etc. as solutions.

It does not address the following question: How would the farmer raise the required capital?

We know the farming community is dependent on PM-KISANpayment that has been stagnant since its inception, 81.35 crore people need free foodgrains, and the farming community cannot afford to pay for crop insurance, fertilisers and other inputs.

Green Energy needs land and water: Solution is in Mission LiFE

On the other hand, the survey talks about the need for a greater amount of land required for green energy transition. It states the following:

"Expanding renewable energy and clean fuels will increase demand for land and water. Most renewables are land-intensive and demand the highest land use requirements among the different energy sources."

It does not address the question of how are we going to make this land and water available.

How would it impact the availability of land and water for agriculture?

It does, however, talk about the Indian ethos emphasising "a harmonious relationship with nature, offering sustainable solutions to problems plaguing market societies".

It discusses the impact of meat production on food-feed competition and the need to shift towards multi-generational households without discussing the fact that we are one of the major global meat exporters and continue to give permission to high-rise buildings for residential and commercial purposes without an iota of concern of their impact on environment and people.

The survey does, however, mention Mission LiFE to be a solution - the mission contains a "non-exhaustive list of 75 LiFE Actions, for adoption by individuals to live more sustainably."

Green finance and climate change

The survey discusses green finance, climate change, and green transition and quality of life without discussing the problem of urban congestion and its impact on quality of life and people's productivity and the strategy required for decongesting our cities. Gatishakti too does not find as many mentions as in last year's survey. It is hard to believe that we can solve the climate change problem without solving the urban congestion problem.

Employment: Who is truly responsible?

Coming to one of the most important challenges that we face, i.e., employment, the Survey lauds the government's effort in generating employment. It states that we need to create only 78.5 lakh jobs per year for the next 12 years to solve our employment problem and it believes that existing PLI schemes, agro-processing and care economy can create these jobs.

Since the youth (15-29 years) workforce participation level is still about 40% and the quality of employment in many sectors is at best pathetic, the suggested solutions are likely to be of limited value. If we do not recognise the problem in its entirety, it is unlikely that we can solve that problem.

At this stage, I am quoting the survey extensively to highlight the economic thinking underlying the chapter.

"To sum up, the employment situation in India has experienced a positive transformation over the last decade, with notable achievements in formalisation, skill development, entrepreneurship, industry diversification, and inclusive growth. These trends and the country's commitment to technological advancement and infrastructure development have positioned India as a dynamic and resilient player in the global job market. The Government is striving to nurture the foundations of employment creation by creating an ecosystem of ease of doing business, lower logistical costs, meaningful skill development, and easy credit for entrepreneurship. This approach may take some time to bear results, but with steadfast efforts and good intentions, it will facilitate sustainable employment creation for everyone inthe country.

"Nevertheless, there remain long-existing challenges of formalising a burgeoning workforce, facilitating job creation in sectors which can absorb workers shifting from agriculture, and ensuring social security benefits for those in regular wage/salaried employment (as per PLFS2022-23, 53 per cent of regular wage/salaried employees are not eligible for any social security benefit). The state governments can grease the wheels of hiring by businesses by easing the compliance burden andreforming laws on land, etc., to suit the priorities of development.

"Finally, jobs are created in the private sector. India's corporate sector has never had it so good as now, with profitability at a 15-year high in FY24. Profits had quadrupled between FY20 and FY23. Businesses are sometimes reluctant to make investments citing lack of demand visibility. This could be due to external factors and internal factors such as weak employment growth and income growth. To that extent, the lack of demand visibility is an endogenous factor. Privileging capital over labour is inimical to long-term corporate growth prospects. Businesses have an obligation to themselves to strike the right balance between deployment of capital and deployment of labour. As important, capital and labour shares of income have to be fair. In their fascination for AI and fear of erosion of competitiveness, businesses have to bear in mind their responsibility for employment generation and the consequent impact on social stability.

"With respect to skilling too, it is a priority that lends itself to market-based solutions. There is a skill-seeker who benefits economically from better skills; there is a skill-provider who earns fee income for imparting it and there are employers who benefit from a skilled and productive workforce. Therefore, it is a challenge that the market can solve and to the extent that regulatory hurdles (including, for example, land availability for setting up skilling facilities) stand in the way of the market solving this problem, that is the responsibility of the Governments – union and states – to remove them."

The long chapter conclusion suggests that our economic leadership either does not see the problem that exists or does not want the central government to be held accountable at any time for the most important challenge that the country is faced with.