An Economic Survey with a strong hint of the growth plan Modi 3.0 could pursue

The 2024 Economic Survey packs the power of three.

Not only does it have the usual suspects of hindsight, insight and foresight with regards to the state of the economy, it also talks again and again about the tripartite pact between the private sector, states and the Centre.

In fact, it firmly believes that such an alliance is the only magical passageway capable of granting our greatest wishes of growth, jobs and high incomes.

The year is youthful, considering the enviable 8% average growth of the past four years till FY24. Real GDP in FY24 was also 20% higher than its FY20 level -- a feat a few major economies achieved. Yet, the Survey doesn't promise cheetah speeds, and instead pegs a modest 6.5-7% growth rate for FY25.

The upper band of the estimate is in line with consensus estimates. If IMF recently revised India's growth forecasts upwards to 7%, the Asian Development Bank and RBI pegged it at 7%. Perhaps, when everyone guesses in the same direction, it comes true, after all.

The lower band of 6.5%, however, isn't a pretty jingle. Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran channeled the Stockdale paradox, a technique to navigate challenging times, to conclude that he was neither being over-cautious nor being pessimistic, but only prudent. Like last year proved, the CEA doesn't indulge in unrealistic economic fantasies, and firmly believes that the only respectable way to deliver, is to announce targets you think that you can achieve. Then hit them with surgical precision.

That said, the Survey does offer a reason to light the sparklers, as it projects a 'steady-as-she-goes' 7% plus growth for the medium-term. Given the global macro economic and geo-political challenges, if we can manage growth around 7% and thereabouts on a sustained basis, it yields much more than a few years of illustrious growth.

But to do so, as Nageswaran declared more than twice, all hands should be on the deck. We need everything, from agriculture to manufacturing to services, and we simply don't have the luxury of picking and choosing focus areas.