Budget provides Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, skill: Finance Minister

She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years which is benefiting 80 crore people of the country.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.

As mentioned in interim budget, there is a need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, the minister said.

She added that people have given a unique opportunity to the Modi government to take India on the path of strong development, and all-round prosperity.

