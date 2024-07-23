Relief for patients as Budget exempts three more cancer medicines from customs duties

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for cancer patients, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that three more cancer medicines would be exempted from customs duties.

In her budget speech, the finance minister, said, “To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties.”

The three medicines are Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

Experts and cancer specialists welcomed the move to exempt the medicines from customs duties, considering the rising incidence of cancer in India.

Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at C K Birla Hospital, Delhi, said, “Exempting these drugs from basic customs duty will lower their import costs, making them more affordable for patients. This can improve access to advanced cancer treatments, reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, and potentially improve treatment outcomes by allowing more patients to benefit from these effective therapies.”

Dr. Shyam Aggarwal, Chairman, Medical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, added, "All imported life-saving drugs are costly and customs duty exemption is a welcome step. All steps to bring the cost down are more than welcome.”

Noting that cancer poses a significant health burden in India, Dr. P N Arora, Chairman of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals Kaushambi, said, “The announcement to exempt three more essential medicines for cancer treatment comes as a big relief for patients."

While welcoming the move, Dr. Pragya Shukla, Head of Department (Clinical Oncology), Delhi State Cancer Institute, said, “There are many more immunotherapy drugs which are needed by our patients. At the same time, we have to develop our indigenous molecules or biosimilars to make these therapies affordable for all classes."

While Transtuzumab Deruxtecan is used for all Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) positive solid tumours like breast, lung, and gastric cancers, Osimertinib is being used for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), type of lung cancer.