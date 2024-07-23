The Navratnas of the Budget can put India on the path to prosperity

While employment is an issue, employability is an equally big if not bigger issue and developing of skill sets was the need of the hour. This budget addresses the skill development issue by planning to setup 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes and has announced the implementation of 3 schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentive’ based on enrollment in the EPFO, and focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers. In what I believe to be a first, the government is offering loans up to Rs. 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions.One can safely say that with, both employees and employers, benefiting from these initiatives, India can look forward to a large number of skilled youth being available to hire in the next three to five years.

It is heartening to see the Finance Minister announcing the ‘Purvodaya’ plan for the overall development of Eastern States of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. In my opinion, this was needed for a long time given the abundance of natural resources and cultural heritage of these States. The plan to create industrial corridors, develop infrastructure, road connectivity, etc.in these States will not just help them develop but also provide employment opportunities to local youth and spur entrepreneurship as well.

MSMEs and their growth has been an extremely important focal point for this Government, and this budget provides special attention to MSMEs and manufacturing, particularly labour-intensive manufacturing for which a solution that includes financing, regulatory changes and technology support for MSMEs to help them grow and also compete globally has been devised. While a number of initiatives have been taken by the Government for the MSME sector, the most significant announcement is the development of a new credit assessment model for MSMEs based on digital footprints easing their access to funds.

Apart from this, the opening of SIDBI branches to serve all major MSME clusters within 3 years and provide direct credit to them will make it easy for them to access funds. The government’s plan to setup E-Commerce Export Hubs PPP mode will help MSMEs and traditional artisans access international markets.

Renewable energy, especially solar energy, has been another focus area for the government and is being driven through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The government’s focus on developing renewable energy resources have been on an upswing in the recent past with a focus on heading towards net-zero emissions. The plan to initiate research and development in small and modular nuclear reactors is expected to lend further impetus to India’s renewable energy journey.

The government, this year, has made a provision of Rs 11.11 lakhs crores for capital expenditure to build and improve infrastructure which has been at the core of India’s growth and the government’s provision of Rs. 1.50 lakh crores for long-term interest free loans to support the states in their resource allocation and provision of viability gap funding, favourable policy and regulations will help attract private investments in the sector.

Tourism is a key contributor to every country’s economy and the government’s efforts to position India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, invite investments and create economic opportunities for other sectors. The government’s plan to create world class pilgrim and tourist destinations should go a long way in improving the revenues for the states.

(Umesh Revankar is Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance)