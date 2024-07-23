Nirmala Sitharaman's out-and-out debt-of-gratitude budget

Giveaway budgets arrive ahead of elections, not after.

On Tuesday, however, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an exception to present Budget 2025 that gives all the way, but also takes some.

The coalition government's first full budget saw the much-needed announcements coming after the fatal hour of an embarrassing electoral loss. Last month, voters have conveyed to the government in no uncertain terms that first comes love, and only then will they extend their hand in a marriage, which will probably last longer than three terms.

So, at the appointed hour on Tuesday, Sitharaman walked in with a loaded wallet and a firm heart to present Budget 2025 that modestly catered to all the world and his wife.

Mindful of the expectations, she listed out her priority groups at the very outset -- farmers, youth, MSMEs and the middle class -- and went on to announce five new employment schemes targeting 4.1 crore youth, allocating Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, Rs 3 lakh crore for women welfare and Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors.

Struggling MSMEs and the middle class too rated a specific mention within the first 10 minutes of the budget -- a first among all Sitharaman's budgets till date. Amid the opposition uproar, the NDA's two key allies -- Bihar and Andhra Pradesh -- were served the tastiest cheesburger. Put another way, FY25 budget packs in all the elements that make it an out-and-out debt-of-gratitude budget, as it looks to the future, as much as it looks back on the past.

The unprecedented capacity creation via infrastructure, access to basics services like banking, drinking water, electricity, housing and toilets, are all fine. But demand side needs urgent attention.

Households, the primary wagon-puller of both direct tax and indirect tax revenue, are seeing the painful reality of price rise in their everyday shopping baskets. So, Sitharaman tinkered with the tax rate structure, but the kindness party ended with that. She, though, vowed to come back with better goodies six months later once the comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961 gets underway, but none seemed to be dizzied by the thrill of it.

In all, Budget 2025 picked up a Rs 48.21 lakh crore expenditure tab, an 8% increase over FY24's provisional estimate of Rs 44.42 lakh crore. Total receipts were pegged at Rs 32.07 lakh crore, of which net tax proceeds are estimated at Rs 25.83 lakh crore. Gross borrowings are projected at Rs 14.01 lakh crore, not very different from the Rs 14.13 lakh crore set out in the February interim budget.

Notwithstanding the allocation for social sectors, capital expenditure retained its cream filling at Rs 11.11 crore, or 3.4% of the GDP. Yet, Sitharaman stuck to a market-friendly fiscal deficit of 4.9%, which won't rattle rating agencies, who like a wicked stepmother, are ever ready to downgrade India.

In a way, Budget 2025 wars against multiple mandates holding back the Indian economy including the chronic issue of high unemployment and at the same time lays down the blueprint to transform India.