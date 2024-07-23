Budget heralds better growth, bright future: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget for its measures for every section of society, asserting that it has heralded better growth and a bright future.

Here's what the PM said:

"The budget will act as a catalyst in making India the third-largest economy in the world and will lay a solid foundation for a developed India," he said in his televised remarks after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament.

Modi lauded the budget's "sharp focus" on the youth, backward sections, women and middle class as well as on manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, and asserted that the proposed employment-linked incentive schemes will create crores of new jobs. Through this he the government's commitment to generating employment and self-employment opportunities.

The employment-linked incentive scheme will create crores of jobs, he said, noting that the first salary of the first job of a youngster will now be borne by the government. He also mentioned provisions for higher education and the scheme for internships for 1 crore youths.

The rise in the limit of collateral-free loans under the Mudra scheme from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh will greatly benefit small businessmen, women, Dalits, backwards and the deprived, he added.

Modi said the development of the country's eastern region will get new momentum and energy through the budget's "Purvodaya" vision. New impetus will be given to the development of important infrastructure such as highways, water projects and power projects, he added.

"A big focus of this budget is the nation's farmers," the prime minister said, noting that the government, after unveiling the world's biggest grain storage scheme, has now introduced "Vegetable Production Clusters" which will help both farmers and the middle class. Emphasis has also been given on the increase in production of pulses and oil seeds.

Modi acknowledged that the budget was aimed at making the middle class stronger and would provide a new scale to education and skills development. "The budget has come up with strong plans to empower the tribal society, Dalits and backward classes.

He also pointed out the importance given for small traders and MSMEs. "There is a lot of focus on manufacturing and infrastructure in the budget. This will give new impetus to economic development," he added..

Touching upon the schemes for poverty alleviation and empowerment of the poor, he highlighted the measures for three crore houses for the poor and the "Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan", which will link five crore tribal families to basic facilities with a saturation approach.

The budget brings numerous opportunities for India's start-ups and innovation ecosystem, referring to the Rs 1,000 crore corpus fund to vitalise the space economy and the decision to abolish the angel tax. Development plans of 12 new industrial nodes, new satellite towns and transit plans for 14 big cities would enable the development of new economic hubs in the country and create numerous jobs.

Here's how few ministers reacted:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is unique in many ways and by clearly outlining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's nine key priorities for all-round and inclusive development, it has successfully elevated India's growth trajectory.

"This Budget will go a long way in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027," Singh said in a post on X.

He further congratulated the finance minister and praised the budget as a step in moving towards making a prosperous and self-reliant 'Viksit Bharat'

"Numerous policies and programmes to support India's farmers, youth, women and other weaker sections of the society have also been announced. Sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, banking, energy, industry, R&D, MSMEs and defence have been given special care and attention," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the budget is "growth-oriented" and meant to benefit "everyone, especially youngsters and women", as he hit out at opposition parties for picking holes in it.

"The Union Budget is in a way a dream budget for everyone, for all sections, especially youngsters and women. This budget reflects the beginning of the realisation of the prime minister's Viksit Bharat dream," he told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Asked about the opposition parties' criticism of the budget, he said, "If opposition parties have criticised it, it means it is a very good budget.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the budget as "far-sighted" and said it has ensured that India marches on the path to become a developed and self-reliant country. "India will march on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," added Scindia.