Budget 2024: Path of prudence, not populism

NEW DELHI: When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday rose to present Budget and spelled out the key themes — employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class — there was high hope that she would open the purse strings and announce some generous measures for the middle class. It was not to be.

After making the early grand gestures, the finance minister stopped short of providing any big relief to the middle class. The much-expected income tax sops ended up being too tame to merit much attention. Nonetheless, those in the new tax regime did get some reasons to cheer. The FM increased the standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. The tax structure under the new regime was also tweaked a bit. The government continues to load the tax benefits in favour of the new tax regime, which according to the finance minister is opted by two-thirds of the individual taxpayers. The sops would help taxpayers save up to Rs 17,500 every year.