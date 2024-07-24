Kashi Vishwanath model for Gaya, Bodh Gaya temples soon

NEW DELHI: The Centre has planned comprehensive development of four significant religious sites in Bihar associated with Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism with an aim to stimulate investment and unlock economic opportunities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the facelift of an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Gaya — Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya to enhance pilgrimage experience.

Bodh Gaya complex is one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment. “Vishnupad temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance. Comprehensive development of Vishnupad temple corridor and Mahabodhi temple corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, to transform them into world class pilgrim destinations,” the ministry said.