Kashi Vishwanath model for Gaya, Bodh Gaya temples soon

NEW DELHI: The Centre has planned comprehensive development of four significant religious sites in Bihar associated with Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism with an aim to stimulate investment and unlock economic opportunities.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the facelift of an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Gaya — Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya to enhance pilgrimage experience.
Bodh Gaya complex is one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment. “Vishnupad temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance. Comprehensive development of Vishnupad temple corridor and Mahabodhi temple corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, to transform them into world class pilgrim destinations,” the ministry said.
She also announced the sprucing up of two pilgrimage sites — Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple and Brahmakund in Rajgir, which are revered by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. “Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain temple complex is ancient. The Saptharishi or the seven hotsprings form warm water Brahmakund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken,” she added.
Brahmakund in Nalanda is famous among Hindu devotees for the hot water springs that are supposed to have healing powers. She further added that the Government would support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature.