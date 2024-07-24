New policy framework for reforms

NEW DELHI: THE finance minister has set the ball rolling for the next generation of reforms in the budget as she said that the government will formulate an Economic Policy Framework for reforms for facilitating employment opportunities and high growth.

The reforms will cover all factors of production, namely land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship, and technology as an enabler of improving total factor productivity and bridging inequality.

“Our government will initiate and incentivise reforms for improving productivity of factors of production, and facilitating markets and sectors to become more efficient,” said the finance minister in her budget speech. The focus of the reforms will be land, labour and capital for entrepreneurship.