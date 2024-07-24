Sensex, Nifty extend Budget day fall in early trade

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever dropped 3 per cent after the firm reported just a 2.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,612 crore for April-June FY25 impacted by price reductions.

Bajaj Finance, Nestle, HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports were the other big laggards.

However, ITC, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

The key benchmark indices ended marginally lower in volatile trade on Tuesday as the government proposed to hike the securities transaction tax on futures & options in the Budget for 2024-25.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark settled lower by 73.04 points or 0.09 per cent at 80,429.04.

The Nifty dipped 30.20 points or 0.12 per cent to 24,479.05.