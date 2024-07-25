Ad revenue to lift vernacular print media revenue 8-9% this year: Report

MUMBAI: Robust advertising revenue, driven by strong demand from key local advertising sectors, coupled with rising subscriber base, will lift the top-line of regional print media (all regional language press excluding English papers) companies by 8-9 percent this fiscal and lead to a 200 bps on-year expansion in operating margin, says a report.

The 200 bps expansion in operating profit to 20-22 percent will be in addition to the 400 bps expansion in margin last fiscal as newsprint prices retracted, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Thursday. The report is based on the analysis of eight regional print media companies which account for 60 percent of the regional print media market in terms of circulation.

Advertising revenue, which contributes about two-thirds to the topline of these companies, has high correlation with economic sentiment and ad spending by corporates as well as state governments and the Centre.

According to Manish Gupta, a senior director with the agency, economic sentiment remains positive, as reflected by growing budgetary spend on advertisement and marketing by corporates. Advertisement demand from key contributing sectors like automobiles, FMCG, education, e-commerce, real estate and services is also buoyant from local establishments as they prefer regional print players due to their wider reach. All this will lead to 9-10 percent growth in overall ad revenue this fiscal, offsetting a moderation in the government segment.

Last fiscal saw increased government advertising in the run-up to the general elections propelling a similar growth in advertising revenue.