Ashok Leyland net income slips 9% to Rs 526 crore

MUMBAI: Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland has reported a near 9 percent dip in net income to Rs 526 crore for the June quarter, primarily due to a high one-time income in the year-ago period when it had booked Rs 576 crore.

The Hinduja group company on Thursday said that revenue from operations rose 5 percent to Rs 8,599 crore for the reporting quarter.

However later in the day, in another statement it said the 8.7 percent in net income for the quarter was due to high base in the corresponding period last fiscal when it had a gain of Rs 172 crore in deferred tax liability, after the company moved to the new tax structure wherein it had to restate the deferred tax liability from 35 percent to 25 percent.

“If we take this one-time gain away, net income in the reporting quarter will be Rs 526 crore, resulting in a 30 percent growth in the reporting quarter,” the company said.

The Chennai-based automaker, which is the second-largest medium and heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country after Tata Motors, said given the price hike, its margins increased to 10.6 percent from 10 percent in the year-ago period.