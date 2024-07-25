Guess who borrowed from China earlier this year? Cash-strapped Hungary

BUDAPEST: Hungary borrowed one billion euros ($1.1 billion) from Chinese banks earlier this year, its debt management agency said on Thursday, as the EU member state faces a difficult financial situation.

The Hungarian government did not announce the deal, which was first reported by the local financial news site Portfolio based on publicly available data.

Budapest took out a three-year, floating-rate loan from Chinese banks on April 19, data on the Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency's website showed.

"The one-billion-euro loan agreement with the China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China and the Hungarian branch of the Bank of China Limited will finance infrastructure and energy development, among other projects," the agency told AFP in a statement.

The borrowing came just eight days after the government announced that it was postponing a significant amount of public investments against a backdrop of sluggish growth and withheld EU funds.

Brussels has frozen around 20 billion euros in EU funds over the Central European country's backsliding on the bloc's standards.

Hungary's deficit now stands at 4.5 percent of GDP, above the bloc's three percent limit.

In June, the European Commission opened the way for an "excessive deficit procedure" against Hungary and six other countries.