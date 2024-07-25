RBI moots tighter liquidity framework to insulate banks from large digital cash withdrawal risks

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has issued draft guidelines, mooting a new framework to calculate banks’ liquidity coverage ratios that will boost their liquidity resilience under the Basel-III framework on liquidity standards.

The central bank on Thursday proposed that going forward banks value their high quality liquid assets, kept in the form of government securities, at no greater than their current market rate. This value should be adjusted for applicable haircuts in line with the margin requirements under the liquidity adjustment facility and marginal standing facility, the RBI said in the draft guidelines.

The statement further said it plans to implement the new framework from April 1, 2025 and said the new norms are aimed at bolstering the liquidity resilience of lenders amid risks involved with the increased usage of technology in banking.

"While increased usage of technology has facilitated the ability to make instantaneous bank transfers and withdrawals, it has also led to a concomitant increase in risks, requiring proactive management," the monetary authority said in the draft circular.

The proposed measures include mandating banks to assign an additional 5 percent run-off factor for retail deposits which are enabled with the Internet and mobile banking facilities. Lenders can experience "runoff" when individuals and businesses withdraw money to invest in other higher-paying investments, thereby reducing the banks' total capital.

It may be noted that in the April monetary policy, governor Shaktikanta Das had proposed changes in the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework to successfully meet liquidity risks.

The LCR is a liquidity requirement for banks to maintain at all times a certain proportion of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), including cash, reserves with the central bank, and central government bonds, which can easily be converted into cash.

The RBI has sought feedback until the end of August.