IT companies’ hiring to see positive traction in second half

BENGALURU: In the first quarter of this financial year, IT services companies showed signs of recovery in hiring compared to the previous a few quarters.

HR experts say hiring in the second half of the calendar year will see positive traction. After three quarters, Tata Consultancy Services added 5,452 employees and onboarded 11,000 trainees in the first quarter. It expects to hire about 40,000 trainees this fiscal. HCLTech added 1,078 freshers in Q1FY25, and likely to hire 10,000 freshers in FY25.

“We will continue to recalibrate our hiring for the year based on the demand outlook. We are focused on re-skilling and organically developing the required competencies among our talent base,” Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer at TCS, said at the company’s Q1 earnings conference.

Infosys’ headcount was down by 1,908 in the June quarter. Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, recently said at the media briefing that they have moved to the agile hiring base and as they start seeing growth, they will look at hiring. “We are looking at hiring 15,000 to 20,000 freshers this year, depending on how we see the growth,” he said.

Experts said the IT hiring will have a major focus on attracting skilled talent and offering flexible work arrangements.

Owing to rising IT spending, an uptick in investments, growth in Global Captive Centers, and other positive factors, the talent market in the IT industry is anticipated to get back on track and provide a variety of opportunities to IT candidates, said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

“The upward trend in IT hiring has already been noticed during the first half of 2024. We expect the momentum to gain strength by the second half of the year with an increase of about 10-12% in hiring within the sector,” he added.

TCS, HCLTech recruit more employees

HR experts say hiring in the second half of the calendar year will see positive traction. After 3 quarters, TCS added 5,452 employees and onboarded 11,000 trainees in Q1. It expects to hire 40,000 trainees this fiscal. HCLTech added 1,078 freshers in Q1 and likely to hire 10,000 freshers in FY25.