Open AI’s SearchGPT: A new challenge to Google’s search dominance

Google, long a leader in the search market, is now facing challenges from the rapid advancements in AI, initially sparked by OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

OpenAI's SearchGPT aims to compete with Microsoft's Bing, which integrated OpenAI technology last year, providing Google with more competition.

OpenAI announced that they are developing SearchGPT as a temporary prototype. The company stated on their website, "We're testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We're launching with a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future. If you're interested in trying the prototype, sign up for the waitlist."

SearchGPT aims to provide quick, direct responses with up-to-date web information, including clear links to relevant sources. Users can also engage in follow-up questions, allowing for conversational context to build with each query.