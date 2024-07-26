Shriram Finance net profit jumps 18% to Rs 1,981 crore

Shriram Finance, the largest financier of commercial vehicles, has reported an over 18 percent jump in net profit to Rs 1,980.6 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,675.44 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The company from the Shriram group said in a statement Friday that its net interest income for the first quarter increased 20.63 percent to Rs 5,354.5 crore as against Rs 4,438.7 crore in the same period in the previous year and total income rose to Rs 9,609.7 crore from Rs 8,008 crore.

This was despite a fall in net interest margin that declined by 23 bps to 8.79 percent in the reporting quarter.

Gross NPAs declined by 64 bps to 5.39 percent and net NPAs declined by 25 bps to 2.71 percent. The company made an ECL (expected credit loss) provision of 6919.6 crore or 3.42 percent of gross assets.

Cost to income ratio stood at 27.45 percent compared to 28.85 percent.