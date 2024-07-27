Accenture invests in ANSR; to join its Board

BENGALURU: Accenture has made an equity investment in global capability centre (GCC) platform ANSR, and will join the company’s board of directors.

Though the company did not disclose the investment amount, according to reports, Accenture is investing close to $170 million. The alliance combines ANSR’s expertise in building GCCs for Fortune 500 companies and others with Accenture’s extensive capabilities in enterprise reinvention, the company announced.

“We are excited to be embarking on the next phase of ANSR’s growth with our strategic alliance with Accenture. Accenture’s leading-edge solutions, C-suite partnerships and deep industry experience, perfectly complement ANSR’s position as a trusted partner for the Fortune 500 and others in building, managing, and scaling GCCs,” said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR.

Founded in 2015 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas and major operations in India, ANSR provides enterprise-ready solutions for talent, workspace, HR and GCC operations. As per a study by Wizmatic, GCCs presently employ 32 lakh people, mainly engineers and scientists. They generated a combined revenue of $46 billion in 2023.