G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant calls for consistent sugar policy

MUMBAI: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Saturday advocated for a "long-term predictability and consistency policy" for the sugar sector, which he said would be crucial in making India a developed economy by 2047.

Kant's comments come as the industry presses for lifting a sugar export ban and increasing the minimum selling price of sugar in line with cane prices, among other demands.

"I totally agree that we need a long-term predictability and consistency of the policy. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the sector," Kant said at a conference organized by All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

Highlighting the sector's importance, Kant noted that sugar contributes 1.1 per cent to the country's GDP and plays a pivotal role in reducing crude import bills, energy transition, promoting circular economy, and achieving net zero emissions.

"The sugar industry will be a major driver to make India a developed economy by 2047," he added.