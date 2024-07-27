ICICI net income up 14.6% to Rs 11,059 crore but slippages double

The second largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank has delivered a street-beating set of numbers with net income rising 14.6 percent to Rs 11,059.1 crore for the first June quarter boosted by non-interest income led by treasury gains and dividends from subsidiaries.

The healthy numbers are driven by 7.3 percent higher net interest income that came in at Rs 19,552.9 crore and improved asset quality with the gross non-performing assets coming down to 2.15 percent and net NPAs remaining steady at 0.43 percent compared to 0.42 percent last year.

But the bank management led by the executive director Sandeep Batra and the chief financial officer Anindya Banerjee told reporters Saturday that their provisions for the quarter increased 3.1 percent to Rs 1,332.2 crore driven by some stress in the unsecured and agri books. But on a sequential basis, the provisions surged 85.4 percent.

While the net interest income came in 7.3 percent more at Rs 19,552.9 crore, the net interest margin printed in at 4.36 percent compared to 4.40 percent in Q4FY24 and 4.78 percent in Q1FY24.

Of the total income, non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 23.3 percent to Rs 6,389 crore and fee income grew 13.4 percent to Rs 5,490 crore of which fee from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78 percent of total fees in the reporting period.

Treasury chipped in with almost three times more at Rs 613 crore over Rs 252 crore a year ago reflecting realised and mark-to-market gains in equity shares and security receipts. Provisions for securities stood at Rs 1,332 crore compared to Rs 1,292 crore.

Provisions shot up because fresh slippages also more than doubled to Rs 2600 crore from Rs 1200 crore while the NPA additions rose to Rs 5916 crore.

However, Batra was quick to add that “there is no specific sectors to call out now as the stress is mostly due to seasonality. Our personal loan book and credit cards constitute 14 percent of the total retail book and grew by 24 percent this quarter which is a significantly lower pace from the pre-November 2023 period when RBI increased the risk capital ratios drastically."