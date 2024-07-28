UltraTech board to buy 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements for Rs 3,954 crores

India cements has a total capacity of 14.45 mtpa of grey cement

India Cements has a total capacity of 14.45 mtpa of grey cement. Of this, 12.95 mtpa is in the South (particularly Tamil Nadu) and 1.5 mtpa is in Rajasthan. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Post signing of the SPA and obtaining regulatory approvals, UltraTech will pay Rs. 3,954 crores at Rs 390/ share for buying a 32.72% stake in India Cements from the promoters & their associates. This will trigger a mandatory open offer, at Rs 390/ share. The Open Offer will be done subsequently after obtaining all regulatory approvals.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Every investment in a core sector like cement accelerates economic activity and drives progress. These investments have also facilitated India’s nationwide infrastructure upgrade, powering our country’s growing need for housing, roads, and other vital infrastructure. This, in turn, has had a tremendous impact on the lives and aspirations of people.”

“The India Cements opportunity is an exciting one as it enables UltraTech to serve the Southern markets more effectively and also accelerates our path to 200+ MTPA capacity," he added.