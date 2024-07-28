US Fed interest rate decision, Q1 earnings to drive stock markets this week: Analysts

GAIL, Adani Power, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Coal India, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors are among the companies which will announce quarterly results this week.

"The outlook for the market will be guided by major domestic and global economic data such as India's infrastructure output, manufacturing PMI, China manufacturing PMI, BoE (Bank of England) interest rate decision, US nonfarm payrolls and Federal Reserve press conference," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

"Moving forward, the direction of the domestic market will likely be influenced by the progress of earnings season. Additionally, global economic updates, including the US Fed and BoE monetary policies, US employment data, and Eurozone GDP figures, are expected to impact market trends," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.