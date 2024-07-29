Know which tax regime is more attractive for salaried people

Conversely, the new tax regime offers advantages such as a standard deduction and a full rebate for individuals with an annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh. Therefore, individuals earning more than Rs 7 lakh must carefully evaluate their options between the new and old tax regimes, particularly since the old tax regime provides deductions under Chapter VI-A.

“With the changes in the new tax regime, for a salaried taxpayer, who is not a senior citizen (i.e. 60 years and above), with a regular income of R15 lakh and above, the break-even point to choose between the old tax regime and new tax regime has increased from Rs 3,75,000 to Rs 4,33,333. This means that a person who is having exemptions and deductions under the old tax regime and are not available under the new tax regime below this break-even point, will benefit by opting for the new tax regime,” said Poorva Prakash, Partner, Deloitte India.

“In addition, the limit for employer’s contribution towards NPS has been increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent under the NTR. This would allow the salaried taxpayers to avail additional tax benefit for employer’s contribution to NPS, subject to overall non-taxable threshold of Rs 7.5 lakh. These are welcome moves as eventually it will help in providing increased disposable income in the hands of the salaried taxpayers as well as easing the overall tax admin burden for both employers and the employees,” Prakash added.

Akhil Chandna, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, stated, “With an aim to boost the confidence of middle class taxpayers, several announcements have been made especially for the taxpayers opting for the New Tax Regime - From reducing the tax slab rates for individuals resulting in saving of up to Rs 10,400 on taxable income above Rs 15 lakh, increasing the standard deduction on salary from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 and as well as increasing the threshold for deduction on employer contribution to New Pension Scheme from 10 per cent to 14 per cent of salary.”

According to Grant Thornton Bharat, if one opts for the old tax regime and avails all the deductions and exemptions, then the tax outgo will be less. For example, if the gross taxable income is Rs 7,75,000, then the tax liability will be zero, for Rs 15,00,000 income, the tax liability will come in at Rs 1,17,000 and at Rs 30,00,000 , the tax liability will stand at Rs 4,91,400.

Whereas, in the proposed new regime, the tax liability will stand at R0, Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 5,90,200 for the taxable

income at Rs 7,75,000, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh a year, respectively. If only 80 C exemption or basic standard deduction is available in the old tax regime, then the new tax regime will help in more tax savings.