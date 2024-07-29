No plan to mandate blending of ethanol with diesel, says government

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said the blending of ethanol with diesel is still at an experimental stage, and there is no plan, at present, to mandate it, as initial tests showed the formation of deposits in fuel tanks and other implications.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the Centre plans to mandate the blending of ethanol with diesel, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said, "The issue of blending ethanol with diesel is still at an experimental stage, and I can say categorically that at present there is no plan to mandate".

Elaborating further, the minister said the reason is that oil marketing companies have tested up to 7 per cent of ethanol in diesel in collaboration with the Automotive Research Association of India and select original equipment manufacturers.

"The initial tests have shown that there would be a reduction of flashpoint to 15 degrees Celsius with a 5 per cent ethanol blend and we require material compatibility. Equally, fuel stability and oxidation stability. There would be the formation of deposits in the fuel tank and there are series of other implications that follow," Puri informed.