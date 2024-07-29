SAP Labs to house two global AI roles at Bengaluru hub

BENGALURU: SAP Labs India has announced two global AI roles to be based at its Bengaluru hub. Rahul Lodhe has been appointed as the Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule and Sudhakar Singh as the Chief AI Security Officer.

In the role, Lodhe will work closely with leaders across various Lines of Business (LOBs) to drive the seamless integration of Joule, the company announced on Monday.

He will provide critical technical leadership, set strategic directions, and foster innovation to ensure the delivery of superior software solutions. Additionally, Lodhe will shape the product vision and strategy, ensuring alignment with market trends in Generative AI, customer needs, and SAP's overarching business goals, it added.

Sudhakar Singh, with over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and 12 years with SAP, has been appointed as the Chief AI Security Officer, SAP. In this role, Singh will spearhead trustworthy AI initiatives for SAP Business AI, with a focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, AI regulations, and compliance within the SAP Business AI portfolio. He will collaborate closely with global security teams.

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP, said, "India's transformation from a traditional back office to a vibrant innovation hub in the global tech landscape is undeniable. As multinational corporations increasingly establish their global leadership and oversee teams worldwide from India, SAP's decision to appoint two leaders from SAP Labs India to critical global AI roles underscores our commitment to empowering Indian talent on the world stage."

Rahul Lodhe, Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule said, "Our primary objective is to seamlessly integrate Generative AI capabilities across SAP’s extensive portfolio and deliver on board a mandate of 80% of the most used tasks will be managed via Joule. This initiative aims to not only enhance productivity but also redefine how businesses leverage AI to redefine user experience."