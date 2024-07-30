Ola Electric sets IPO price band at Rs 72-76, marking largest offering in 2 years

MUMBAI: Homegrown electric scooter maker Ola Electric Mobility, which controls nearly 39% segmental market share, has fixed Rs 72-76 for the its Rs 6,146 crore primary share sale that is opening on August 2, nearly 26% less than what was planned earlier.

It will be the largest IPO in the past two years and the first from auto sector in 21 years after Maruti Suzki’s market entry in 2003. The issue is the maiden share sale form any electric two-wheeler manufacturer. While early investors will lose about 30%, for pre-IPO state investors like SoftBank, which is the single largest external shareholder, and Tiger Global and Matrix Partners ,among others, this is a windfall. Bhavish Aggarwal, firm’s promoter, holds 1.36 billion shares (36.94% stake), valued at `10,350 crore based on the price band. He acquired this stake for a negligible amount, as per the DRHP.

At the upper end of the price band, Ola Electric’s m-cap will be about $4 billion, down 25.8% from its $5.4 billion valuation in September 2023, led by Temasek. The lower IPO valuation is due to a global tech valuation correction and Ola’s strategy to boost participation, according to analysts.

Aggarwal, founder and Chairman of the EV-maker, told reporters here Monday to announce the share sale, that Ola’s growth story is consistent and secular and has the large potential and discounted the demand slowdown that the sector has been facing of late saying this is the future of mobility.

“We are a mission-driven company and our mission is to make India a global EV hub,” said Aggarwal. He said there doesn’t seem to be any slowing down of the EV story and that incumbents are joining the party. “EVs are the biggest transformation in the automotive industry in a century,” he said. His own capacity utilisation level of just about 49% of 1 million installed capacity doesn’t attest this optimism.