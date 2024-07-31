Manu Bhaker's team sends legal notice to brands over 'illegal social media activity'

Legal notices have been sent on behalf of India's medal-winning pistol shooter Manu Bhaker to multiple brands. Bhaker's team reportedlty suggested that those not associated with the Indian shooter formally had no right to release congratulatory ads on social media featuring her.

A report citinig Economic Times quoted Neerav Tomar, Managing Director of IOS Sports & Entertainment, which manages Bhaker, as saying : "Almost two dozen brands not affiliated with Manu have released congratulatory ads on social media featuring her images. This constitutes unauthorised 'moment marketing,' and legal notices will be served to these brands."

Manu Bhaker made history in the ongoing Olympics at Paris by winning two bronze medals. She became the first Indian to earn two medals post-Independence.