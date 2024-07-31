The NRI quotient: Factors drawing NRI's to invest in the Indian real estate

MUMBAI : Indian real estate is at an all-time high and projected to grow more in the coming months. Real estate experts feel this is largely possible due to the NRI(Non-Resident Indians) Factor.

The upward growth trajectory has boosted the India story hence drawing more NRI'S to invest in a home here. Real estate is booming at more than 50% in the urban areas and similar situations are happening in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Home sales are constantly growing bringing NRI'S closer to their homes. Shravan Gupta, MGF Group feels this trend will make India the dream home buyer destination. Apart from this, other potent factors make India a dream destination, some are sentimental while others are practical. But the most prominent ones among these are:

Emotional Quotient: Living abroad makes you desire to move back again. An increasing number of NRIs are investing in India to deepen their emotional connection. The real estate's re-surgency has made this dream a reality drawing more NRI to re-invest in India than before. Due to the emergence of luxury apartments, this figure is expected to grow more in 2025.

This has enhanced appeal amongst the NRI'S. In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru people are buying houses for their families to maintain the India connection. Shravan Gupta, MGF Group feels this is a positive change and the story of a new and emerging India.

Optimum Lifestyle provider: The lifestyle quotient draws more NRI to invest in homes here. Today most homes are of premium quality with optimum amenities like schools, parks, gym, open grounds and much more. It meets the standards of home abroad making it an optimum investment option for NRI'S.

The luxurious feel due to premium quality construction enhanced with technology makes apartments here dream homes with possibilities of getting more. Luxury factors like round-the-clock housekeeping, smart homes and eco-friendly homes makes these ideal apartments. These luxury apartments are being developed on a large scale in tier 2 and 3 cities as well.

Good investment: The growth prospect of India is elevated due to the rising GDP. This has drawn real estate investors from abroad who know the real growth is here.

Buying a home in India is an optimum investment due to the rising rental incomes and a high resale value. The value of the property will continue to rise making the home buying a safe and secure investment here. Shravan Gupta, MGF group feels the home sales will increase at least by 15%. And is projected to grow more in the coming months.

The rise of a New India has proven to be a significant catalyst for the nation's real estate sector. The shift in sentiment among NRIs is perhaps the most notable change, with a robust Indian market serving as a key factor in enticing NRIs to return and reside in their homeland once more.

This investment trend is likely to gain more momentum in the forthcoming months. And NRI is playing a vital role in changing this narrative and making India a global realty hub.