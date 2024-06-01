Coal stocks sufficient to meet for 19 days needs

NEW DELHI: Despite high power demand across the country, coal stocks are sufficient to meet requirements for 19 days. According to the data from the Ministry of Coal, coal stocks at thermal power plants remain above 45 million tonne (MT), a 30% increase compared to last year.

Coal production has grown by over 8% as against last year. In May 2024, average daily depletion of coal at thermal power plants was only 10,000 tonne.

“This has been made possible by ensuring smooth and adequate logistical arrangements for supply of coal,” the ministry said in a statement. “The mechanism of a sub-group comprising representatives from the Ministries of Power, Coal, Railways, and power generating companies is playing an effective role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.”

The power demand hit a record high of 250 GW on Thursday (May 30). This is the highest power demand met this summer, as per power ministry data. The previous peak of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. Many states recorded peak power demand, for instance, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recorded 28 GW maximum demand on May 30, Gujarat 24 GW, Tamil Nadu 19 GW recorded maximum demand.

As per coal ministry data, stockpiles at mine pitheads exceed 100 MT, ensuring ample supplies for power sector. The ministry said the Ministry of Railways has ensured a 9% average growth in daily availability of railway rakes for coal transportation. Evacuation of coal via coastal shipping has seen major growth.

Traditionally, coal was transported only via Paradip Port. Under proper coordination as per the coal logistics policy, coal is now being evacuated via Dhamra and Gangavaram ports as well. Infra improvements in railway have contributed to faster movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri, resulting in 100% improvement in turnaround time.