Rashmi Saluja denies insider trading, high pay allegations

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing battle with the Dabur Group promoter -- Burman family -- over the control of Religare Enterprises (REL), chairman of REL Rashmi Saluja on Friday refuted allegations of insider trading as well as disproportionate salary being drawn by her.

Saluja said that no written or verbal communication by any member of the Burman family or its representative was made to her on the proposed open offer, and that there was no chance of her or the REL management of knowing about the Burman family’s intentions when she sold shares of the company.

Though she said that Anand Burman, the former chairman of the Dabur group and Arjun Lamba, a representative of the family, met her on 20th September 2023, but no information on the open offer was shared during the meeting.

“If they wanted to inform me in my capacity (as chairman of REL), then the only way you can inform is by writing a letter which they have been writing subsequent to that. There was never a written communication or verbal communication to myself or to the board at all,” said Saluja in a media briefing in New Delhi on Monday.

The Burman family had on 28th September announced the Rs 2,116-crore open offer to acquire up to 26% additional stake in the REL. Burman Family has a 25% stake in the company.